Taylor Swift Teases ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’ in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Trailer

Taylor Swift is circling back to a fan favorite for her latest “Version” release. The singer announced on Thursday (May 5) that the full “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” will drop at midnight after she debuted it in the trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

“Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of ‘This Love’ in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!! I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events,” the singer wrote on her Instagram, shouting out the YA author of the Summer trilogy. The eight-episode series starring Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney and Tom Everett Scott centers on a love triangle between a girl and two brothers is slated to debut on June 17.

Han, who’s also known for penning the novel-turned-Netflix-movie To All The Boys I Loved Before, could not believe her luck either, gushing in a TikTok on Wednesday, “in my wildest dreams, I never dreamed of this. So much more to come!” along with a video of summer scenes cued to, of course, 1989‘s “Wildest Dreams.”

The dreamy pop ballad soundtracks the trailer, with Swift singing, “This love is good/ This love is bad/ This love is alive back from the dead,” over clips from the series. The song originally appeared on Swift’s 2014 album 1989, but at press time it did not appear that the new rerecording was tied to an album release. To date, Swift has released re-recorded versions of Fearless and Red.

“This Love” actually won’t be the first song to be rereleased off 1989, as the 11-time Grammy winner dropped the “Taylor’s Version” edition of “Wildest Dreams” in September after noticing the original had spiked in popularity for its use in a TikTok trend. “Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version,” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

1989 was Swift’s fifth studio album and one of her most beloved and popular efforts, also spinning off the singles “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Style,” “Bad Blood” and “Out of the Woods” and moving nearly 1.3 million units in its first week. Swifties have been eagerly anticipating a 1989 (Taylor’s Version), but so far there has been no official announcement about a revamp.

Check out the “This Love” teaser below.