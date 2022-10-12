Taylor Swift Can’t Stop Grinning About Roping Lana Del Rey Into ‘Midnights’ Track ‘Snow on the Beach’

Taylor Swift pulled back the curtain on one of the most anticipated tracks on her upcoming Midnights project on Tuesday night (Oct. 11) — at midnight, naturally — when she described the inspiration for her collaboration with Lana Del Rey on “Snow on the Beach.”

“‘Snow on the Beach’ featuring Lana Del Rey is track four on Midnights and I cannot get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey,” said Swift, who wore an appropriately fall-colored stripey top for the latest missive about her 10th studio album, which is due out on Oct. 21.

The singer described the song as being about, “falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel… at the same moment.” She described that moment as feeling like, “’Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this for real? Is this happening? Is this really happening?’ Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”

Though she said she would reveal more about working with LDR in the future, Taylor could not help but gush a bit about her “Snow” collaborator, saying that in her opinion Lana is “one of the best musical artists ever. The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege.” In fact, Taylor said she will be “grateful… for life” for the chance to work with Lana on the track.

It’s not the first time Swift has had high praise for LDR. During her speech at the Billboard Women In Music 2019 event, TayTay described the “Video Games” singer as “one of my favorite artists of this decade” and “in my opinion the most influential artist in pop.”

