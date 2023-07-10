Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Instantly Smashes Two Spotify Records

In the midst of her sold-out Eras Tour, Taylor Swift is making plenty of news off stage as well. On Monday (July 10), Spotify announced that the day the singer released her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album she made some history on the streaming service.

According to Spotify, the reimagining of Swift’s 2010 album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far when it dropped on Friday. The collection that includes the 16 songs from the original and deluxe versions as well as six never-before-heard From the Vault tracks also set another Spotify high-water mark.

The Taylor’s Version of the album featuring such fan favorites as “Dear John,” “Mean,” “Enchanted” and “Back to December” also notched a Spotify record for the most-streamed country album in a single day in Spotify history.

The news came just a few days after Swift had a Speak Now lyrical snafu during the her Eras Tour gig at Kansas City, MO’s Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. During the nightly acoustic section of her career-retrospective show, Swift forgot the words to the album track “Last Kiss” not just one time, but twice.

After singing the first two lines of the opening verse, Swift accidentally jumped ahead to the “July ninth” portion of the second verse before pausing to fess up to her mistake. “Oh my God, the words… We have this rule on this tour where if I mess up a song that I have to play it again some other time on the tour so that I can avenge myself,” she explained to the crowd. “I got too excited, I got too excited. Will you allow me the honor of starting over?”

Then, after restarting and getting through the first three lines with no issues, she stopped once more after worrying that she’d done it again. “Oh my God! No, those are the right lyrics,” Swift said, repeating the opening lines. “I swear that I will not mess this up again! Oh my God! This one, I love this one. Why am I doing this to this song?”

Swift moves on to a pair of shows (July 14-15) at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High next weekend.

See Spotify’s announcement below.