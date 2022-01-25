Here’s Why Swifties on TikTok Think ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Is Coming

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Swifties on TikTok are at it again, doing some impressive investigative work to guess which of Taylor Swift‘s re-recordings is coming up next.

While Swift seemed to be hinting at a potential 1989 (Taylor’s Version) release by teaming up with Starbucks around the holidays (“Starbucks lovers”... “Blank Space”… get it?), eagle eyed fans are thinking that Speak Now could be the singer’s next re-release.

It all started in November, right after Swift dropped Red (Taylor’s Version). She unveiled a music video for her vault track “I Bet You Think About Me,” which featured the singer ruining co-star Miles Teller’s wedding. To accompany the clip, she posted a hilarious behind-the-scenes snippet, where she’s seen creepily hiding behind a column and watching Teller kiss his new bride.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“The chances of your wedding being ruined by a psychotic ex are low, but never zero,” she captioned the clip, which fans believe is a direct reference to “Speak Now,” in which Swift stands up to speak at the guy she love’s wedding.

“I am not the kind of girl / Who should be rudely barging in on a white veil occasion / But you are not the kind of boy / Who should be marrying the wrong girl,” she sings in the album’s title track.

Skip forward to January 5, 2022, when the official Taylor Nation posted a #WednesdayMood video to Instagram of Swift drinking, again, a Starbucks coffee — throwing fans off the Speak Now trail once more. However, Flighthouse’s designated Swiftie Carolina Sofia believes she found a deeper Easter egg in the five-second clip.

“If you look at the bottom of the cup, which Taylor obviously wanted us to see, you’ll see […] three Gs,” she explains. “Want to know what song stars with three G chords? ‘Speak Now.’ Do you want to know what her third album was? It was Speak Now.”

She also had a theory as to when Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) might arrive. “We’ve seen Taylor talk about ’22’ nonstop for the past month,” Carolina said. “Well, what if it has something to do with [the date] 2/2/2022? That’s a lot of twos, which by the way, is on a Wednesday. Just look at the caption on the Taylor Nation video, #WednesdayMood, which, stay with us, is also the same day that both the Fearless and Red vaults were posted.”

If that theory felt like a bit too much of a reach for you, the biggest Speak Now clue came on Thursday (Jan. 20), when the Taylor Nation account shared that Swift is the first ever global Record Store Day Ambassador. “We can’t wait to celebrate Record Store Day (Taylor’s Version) on April 23rd,” the caption read.

The accompanying photo features Swift with purple lipstick, on a vinyl with purple lettering — and purple is the color of the singer’s dress on the Speak Now album art.

TikTok user @rossmcg also noted that Swift edited her lips from red in the original picture to purple, possibly on purpose to hint that Speak Now will be the special Record Store Day release in April.

See the TikTok video below. Swift has yet to reveal or confirm any information about her upcoming re-releases.