What’s Your Favorite Taylor Swift Soundtrack Song? Vote!

Taylor Swift surprised fans Tuesday (March 22) with the news that she’s written “Carolina,” a new song for the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing.

The track, a snippet of which can be heard in the official trailer for the movie, is the superstar’s latest in a stream of soundtrack contributions that started way back in 2009 with “Crazier” from Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Waiting in anticipation for “Carolina” to drop has got us thinking: Which soundtrack contribution by Tay is your all-time favorite? Did you swoon over “Today Was a Fairytale” or “Jump Then Fall” when Swift made her acting debut in 2010’s Valentine’s Day? Or did you go crazy over her performance of “Macavity” in Cats?

Maybe you prefer one of the singer’s big-screen collabs for The Hunger Games (“Safe & Sound” with The Civil Wars) or Fifty Shades Darker (“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” with Zayn). Or perhaps you loved when Swift soundtracked her very own Netflix documentary, 2020’s Miss Americana, with the inspirational anthem “Only the Young.”

Last year, she also used the trailer for animated feature film Spirit Untamed to unveil the rerecorded version of 1989-era single “Wildest Dreams” in between the releases of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), leaving plenty of Swifties wondering which Taylor era they were in, exactly.

There are plenty of others songs to choose from, too, like “Eyes Open,” Tay’s 2012 solo contribution to The Hunger Games, “Sweeter Than Fiction” from 2013 biopic One Chance or “Beautiful Ghosts,” her co-write for Cats with none other than Andrew Lloyd Webber.

