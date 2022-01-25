Here’s Every Song Taylor Swift Wrote On Her Own

Taylor Swift reappeared after a monthlong Twitter hiatus on Monday to share her thoughts on a Los Angeles Times interview in which Damon Albarn claimed the “Shake It Off” singer doesn’t write her own lyrics, and that co-writing “doesn’t count.”

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman’s comments received instant backlash from Swifties, and the pop queen defended herself: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f—ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.” He later apologized “unreservedly and unconditionally,” claiming “i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait.”

Despite the controversy, Taylor Swift does, in fact, have a hand in writing all her songs. Co-writers on her studio albums include Jack Antonoff, Max Martin, Ryan Tedder, Aaron Dessner and even her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn, but she’s written a number of songs — 50 songs, to be exact — all on her own, beginning at age 12 up until now. Her third studio album, Speak Now, is comprised entirely of songs she wrote alone.

Below, find every song she has a solo credit on, including a couple she doesn’t even sing on, listed from the oldest original release to newest and accompanied by a standout Swift lyric.

“The Outside” — Taylor Swift (2006)

Standout lyric: “I tried to take the road less traveled by/ But nothing seems to work the first few times”

“Should’ve Said No” — Taylor Swift (2006)

Standout lyric: “And baby, you know all the right things to say/ But do you honestly expect me to believe/ We could ever be the same?”

“Our Song” — Taylor Swift (2006)

Standout lyric: “Our song is the slammin’ screen doors/ Sneakin’ out late, tapping on your window”

“Christmas Must Be Something More” — Sounds of the Season: The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection (2007)

Standout lyric: “We get so caught up in all of it/ Business and relationships/ Hundred mile an hour lives”

“Fifteen” — Fearless (2008)

Standout lyric: “I’ve found time can heal most anything/ And you just might find who you’re supposed to be”

“Love Story” — Fearless (2008)

Standout lyric: “Romeo, save me, they’re trying to tell me how to feel/ This love is difficult, but it’s real”

“Hey Stephen” — Fearless (2008)

Standout lyric: “Come feel this magic I’ve been feeling since I met you/ Can’t help it if there’s no one else”

“You’re Not Sorry” — Fearless (2008)

Standout lyric: “You used to shine so bright, but I watched all of it fade”

“Forever & Always” — Fearless (2008)

Standout lyric: “So here’s to everything coming down to nothing/ Here’s to silence that cuts me to the core”

“The Best Day” — Fearless (2008)

Standout lyric: “I don’t know who I’m going to talk to now at school/ But I know I’m laughing on the car ride home with you”

“Change” — Fearless (2008)

Standout lyric: “Because these things will change/ Can you feel it now?/ These walls that they put up to hold us back will fall down”

“Jump Then Fall” — Fearless (Platinum Edition) (2008)

Standout lyric: “The time is gonna come when you’re so mad you could cry/ But I’ll hold you through the night until you smile”

“The Other Side of the Door” — Fearless (Platinum Edition) (2008)

Standout lyric: “All I need is on the other side of the door/ With your face and the beautiful eyes/ And the conversation with the little white lies/ And the faded picture of a beautiful night”

“I Heart ?” — Beautiful Eyes EP (2008)

Standout lyric: “But just look what I’ve created/ I came out alive but I’m black and blue”

“Mine” — Speak Now (2010)

Standout lyric: “Braced myself for the goodbye/ ‘Cause that’s all I’ve ever known/ Then, you took me by surprise / You said, ‘I’ll never leave you alone.’”

“Sparks Fly” — Speak Now (2010)

Standout lyric: “I’m on my guard for the rest of the world/ But with you, I know it’s no good”

“Back To December” — Speak Now (2010)

Standout lyric: “Maybe this is wishful thinking/ Probably mindless dreaming/ But if we loved again, I swear I’d love you right”

“Speak Now” — Speak Now (2010)

Standout lyric: “There’s the silence, there’s my last chance/ I stand up with shaking hands, all eyes on me”

“Dear John” — Speak Now (2010)

Standout lyric: “But I took your matches/ Before fire could catch me/ So don’t look now, I’m shining like fireworks/ Over your sad empty town”

“Mean” — Speak Now (2010)

Standout lyric: “You, with your words like knives/ And swords and weapons that you use against me”

“The Story of Us” — Speak Now (2010)

Standout lyric: “I’d tell you I miss you, but I don’t know how/ I’ve never heard silence quite this loud”

“Never Grow Up” — Speak Now (2010)

Standout lyric: “To you everything’s funny, you got nothing to regret/ I’d give all I have, honey/ If you could stay like that”

“Enchanted” — Speak Now (2010)

Standout lyric: “Please don’t be in love with someone else/ Please don’t have somebody waiting on you”

“Better Than Revenge” — Speak Now (2010)

Standout lyric: “She came along, got him alone and let’s hear the applause/ She took him faster than you can say ‘Sabotage’”

“Innocent” — Speak Now (2010)

Standout lyric: “Wasn’t it beautiful running wild til; you fell asleep/ Before the monsters caught up to you?”

“Haunted” — Speak Now (2010)

Standout lyric: “You and I walk a fragile line/ I have known it all this time”

“Last Kiss” — Speak Now (2010)

Standout lyric: “So I’ll watch your life in pictures like I used to watch you sleep/ And I feel you forget me like I used to feel you breathe”

“Long Live” — Speak Now (2010)

Standout lyric: “Long live the walls we crashed through/ All the kingdom lights shined just for me and you”

“Ours” — Speak Now (Deluxe) (2010)

Standout lyric: “Ghosts from your past gonna jump out at me/ Lurking in the shadows with their lip gloss smiles

“Superman” — Speak Now (Deluxe) (2010)

Standout lyric: “I’m far away, but I never let you go/ I’m love-struck and looking out the window”

“State of Grace” — Red (2012)

Standout lyric: “So you were never a saint/ And I’ve loved in shades of wrong/ We learn to live with the pain/ Mosaic broken hearts”

“Red” — Red (2012)

Standout lyric: “Loving him is like trying to change your mind once you’re already flying through the free fall/ Like the colors in autumn, so bright just before they lose it all”

“I Almost Do” — Red (2012)

Standout lyric: “I bet it never, ever occurred to you/ That I can’t say hello to you and risk another goodbye”

“Stay Stay Stay” — Red (2012)

Standout lyric: “You took the time to memorize me/ My fears, my hopes, and dreams/ I just like hanging out with you, all the time”

“Holy Ground” — Red (2012)

Standout lyric: “And I guess we fell apart in the usual way/ And the story’s got dust on every page”

“Sad Beautiful Tragic” — Red (2012)

Standout lyric: “And time is taking its sweet time erasing you”

“The Lucky One” — Red (2012)

Standout lyric: “And they tell you that you’re lucky, but you’re so confused/ ‘Cause you don’t feel pretty, you just feel used”

“Starlight” — Red (2012)

Standout lyric: “He was trying to skip rocks on the ocean, saying to me/ ‘Don’t you see the starlight, starlight? Don’t you dream impossible things?’”

“Begin Again” — Red (2012)

Standout lyric: “I’ve been spending the last eight months/ Thinking all love ever does is break and burn and end”

“The Moment I Knew” — Red (2012)

Standout lyric: “And what do you do when the one who means the most to you/ Is the one who didn’t show?”

“Girl at Home” — Red (2012)

Standout lyric: “You chase down the newest thing and take for granted what you have”

“This Love”— 1989 (2014)

Standout lyric: “Lantern, burning/ Flickered in the night, only you”

“Better Man” — Originally recorded by Little Big Town (2016)

Standout lyric: “And I see the permanent damage you did to me/ Never again, I just wish I could forget when it was magic”

“Lover” — Lover (2019)

Standout lyric: “And there’s a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you, dear/ Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?”

“Cornelia Street” — Lover (2019)

Standout lyric: “We were a fresh page on the desk/ Filling in the blanks as we go/ As if the street lights pointed in an arrowhead/ Leading us home”

“Daylight” — Lover (2019)

Standout lyric: “Luck of the draw only draws the unlucky”

“my tears ricochet” — folklore (2020)

Standout lyric: “And if I’m dead to you, why are you at the wake?”

“no body, no crime” ft. HAIM — evermore (2020)

Standout lyric: “And I’ve cleaned enough houses to know how to cover up a scene”

“Mr. Perfectly Fine” (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault] — Red (Taylor’s Version) (2021)

Standout lyric: “And I never got past what you put me through/ But it’s wonderful to see that it never fazed you”

“Nothing New” (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault] (Ft. Phoebe Bridgers) — Red (Taylor’s Version) (2021)

Standout lyric: “How can a person know everything at 18 but nothing at 22?”