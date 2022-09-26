Taylor Swift Reveals Another ‘Midnights’ Song Title … and We Have a ‘Question’

Lucky No. 7! Taylor Swift unveiled a third song title from her highly anticipated album Midnights right at the stroke of midnight on Monday (Sept. 26).

In the third episode of her “Midnights Mayhem With Me” series on TikTok, Swift is once again sitting next to an old-fashioned gold lottery ball cage with the unrevealed track numbers within as the video begins. “Good evening, and welcome to another episode of ‘Midnights Mayhem With Me,'” the star, who was simple yet stylish in a white off-the-shoulder button-up top and high-waisted chinos, told Swifties. “I’m about to unveil another track from the Midnights album. Here we go!”

After giving the cage a couple spins, one of the remaining 11 balls falls out. “Track 7 is called …,” she says before she picks up the phone. And this time, holding the receiver of the red phone right-side up, she reveals the title, “Question…?”

Swift first kicked off the “Midnights Mayhem With Me” series on Sept. 21 at 12 on the dot, with that premiere episode revealing … what else? The title of track No. 13: “Mastermind.” The second video came the very next day at the same time, though the episode featured a very special guest — her cat Meredith. The song revealed was track No. 8, which is titled “Vigilante Shit,” marking the first time a curse word has appeared in one of her song titles.

In addition to releasing her “Midnights Mayhem With Me” episodes, the pop superstar was recently honored with the the songwriter-artist of the decade at the Nashville Songwriter Awards on Sept. 20. Swift was on hand to accept the award, and also delivered a performance of the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” She said in her acceptance speech, “To be honored by you means more than any genre of my lyrics could ever say.”

Watch Swift’s latest “Midnights Mayhem With Me” episode on her TikTok.