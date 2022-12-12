Taylor Swift to Release Additional Eras Tour Tickets for Verified Fans

Taylor Swift gave some Swifties an early Christmas present on Monday morning (Dec. 12) when some fans who signed up for the Verified Fan presale for her Eras Tour last month who were unable to land tickets were notified that they were getting a second chance. An unknown number of fans who signed up for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale who were locked out when shows went on sale last month due to a crush of demand were notified that they will have an opportunity to participate in an upcoming sale.

“Congratulations, you have been selected to participate in a limited-time opportunity to request to purchase 2 tickets to Taylor Swift The Eras Tour,’ read the note. “You were selected for this opportunity because you have been identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets,” the note continued. “We apologized for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets.”

The note says that the ticket purchasing window will begin sometime before Dec. 23, with invitations issued on a staggered basis by tour date in each city. Fans will get additional information and instructions on how to submit their request at an as-yet-unannounced future date; click here for additional details on tickets.

Last month, Ticketmaster issued a formal apology to Swifties after the chaotic sales process for her 2023 Eras Tour left many on the outside looking in. “We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans — especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets,” Ticketmaster tweeted on Nov. 18. “We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened.”

The debacle stemmed from the crush of fans trying to enter Swift’s presale for her 52-date Eras Tour, which initially caused the system to crash shortly after launch as 14 million fans and billions of bots flooded the site, causing service disruptions. Ticketmaster noted that more than 3.5 million fans pre-registered for Swift’s Verified Fan program, with 90% of the ticket inventory vanishing in the first two days of the pre-sale. The botched sale has since sparked interest from a number of lawmakers in Washington and across the country interested in probing whether Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation have abused their huge market share in the live music industry.

A spokesperson for Ticketmaster had not returned Billboard‘s request for additional information on the Verified Fan ticket release at press time; a spokesperson for Swift had not official comment.