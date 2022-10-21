Taylor Swift Reflects on Midnights: ‘A Wild Ride of an Album’

After months of teases and ballgames, the journey to Taylor Swift’s Midnights has reached its conclusion.

Now, another trip begins, as Swifties everywhere drop everything, absorb the new record and share their thoughts online. TayTay herself has entered the discussion.

In the small hours, as the album trended on social media, the pop superstar reflected on her latest LP, her 10th studio effort, and first since her Billboard 200 chart-leader Evermore from 2020.

“Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was Jack Antonoff,” she writes, thanking her buddy, years-long collaborator and producer.

“He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade.”

However, she adds, “this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators.”

Swift’s post captures good times along the way. Friends, laughter, candid moments, empty bottles of wine.

The new release, she continues in the social post, “really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama. Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past.”

Paying tribute to those who inspired the latest set, including Zoe Kravitz and Australian producer Keanu beats, the result “is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely,” Swift concludes. “Just like Midnights. Which is out now.”

History beckons for Taylor. If Midnights goes to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, she would tie Barbra Streisand for the most No. 1 albums by a female artist. Midnights would be Swift’s 11th album to top the survey, which would put her in a tie for third place all-time with Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and Drake for the most No. 1s since the chart originated in 1956. Only the Beatles (19 No. 1 albums) and Jay-Z (14) have amassed more than 11 leaders.

