Taylor Swift Drops ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Vinyl in the Perfect Color Ahead of 2023 Grammys

Taylor Swift surprised Swifties on Thursday (Feb. 2) with a new version of Red (Taylor’s Version) on vinyl, and it’s finally available in, you guessed it, burning red.

“How are we celebrating All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)’s #GRAMMYs nominations? Dancing ‘round the kitchen in the refrigerator light…and heading to store.taylorswift.com to get #RedTaylorsVersionVinyl in burning red, while supplies last,” Taylor Nation shared on its social media accounts to spread the news.

Previously, the red edition of the re-recording had only been available as a Target exclusive, while the vinyl sold from Swift’s official webstore was just basic black when the album was released in Nov. 2021. At the time, the fan favorite record moved 605,000 album equivalent units to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Of that number, 114,000 were vinyl sales, and Red (Taylor’s Version) ultimately ended the year as the third top-selling vinyl of 2021 after just seven weeks of sales.

While some fans clamored in the comments for info on the next re-recording their queen might have up her sleeve — ahem, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), anyone? — others were happy to revel in the refrigerator light of their favorite autumn album. “I remember this era all too well,” one fan commented. Others added sentiments like, “it’s always time for the red era,” “More like all too unwell now,” and “red (taylor’s version) as a red vinyl??? absolute PERFECTION!!!” (There was also a particularly hilarious joker, who couldn’t help deadpanning, “We were all wrong Red (Taylor’s Version) was actually next.”)

At this weekend’s Grammy Awards, Swift’s ten-minute version of “All Too Well” is up for both song of the year and best music video. Meanwhile, vault track “I Bet You Think About Me” earned a nomination for best country song and “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing got a nod for best song written for visual media.

Get a look at the red version of Red (Taylor’s Version) below.