Taylor Swift Had the Perfect Reaction to Video of Her Cincinnati Eras Tour Stage Malfunction Sprint

Taylor Swift has battled rain, bugs and swampy summer heat over the course of the first four months of her Eras Tour. And, as you’d expect, she handled all those challenges with her typical aplomb.

So it was not surprising that the singer also had a brush-the-dirt-off-your-shoulder response to a stage malfunction during the first night of her two-night stand at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on Friday. In a fan video, Swift was seen squaring up to a spot on the stage that was supposed to feature a trap door for her to escape to make a quick-change.

But after stomping her foot and realizing it wasn’t going to open, Swift reacted quickly and busted into a dead sprint toward the huge video screen at the back of the stage, rushing past several dancers as she ducked into an opening. The moment went viral over the weekend and Taylor had the perfect response to the hiccup in a comment on a fan’s TikTok of the incident.

“Still swift af boi,” she wrote.

It wasn’t the only unexpected moment during the sold-out pair of shows in the Queen City. Swift also treated fans to the first triple surprise song set of the Eras era, busting out the debut of two Evermore songs during her acoustic set, as well as inviting planned opener Gracie Abrams on stage to sing her song “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” after Abrams’ performance was scratched after the threat of possible dangerous weather pushed showtime up by an hour.

She also hosted hometown hero and frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner of The National for the stage debut of the Evermore song “Ivy.”

See the fan video below.