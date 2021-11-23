Taylor Swift Lets Out a ‘Feral Screech’ After Learning About ‘All Too Well’ Chart Record

Taylor Swift has a shelf (or two) full of awards and more than enough chart records to fill any left over empty space. But even Tay could not contain her excitement on Monday (Nov. 22) when she found out that her titanic, 10-minute, 13 second-long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time, besting Don McLean’s iconic 8:37 “American Pie,” which held the title for nearly half a century.

“FERAL SCREECH,” the singer tweeted alongside a link to a Billboard story about her latest record-setting feat. In another tweet Swift wrote, “I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten minute song is at the top of the Hot 100.”

And because she knows it takes a village to (re)record a classic, Swift offered up a heartfelt thank you to the team that helped her hit the top with the expanded song from her new Red (Taylor’s Version) project. There was a shout-out to “the ultimate craftsman of songs that sound epic, her frequent collaborator producer Jack Antonoff, as well as “bad a–” engineer Laura Sisk, Nashville engineer Christopher Rowe and frequent songwriting collaborator Liz Rose.

Swift had plenty to celebrate, as not only did the mega-“All Too Well” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the accompanying album concurrently launched at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Swift first released the song on her 2012 album Red, with that version spending a week on the Hot 100, at No. 80, on the ranking dated Nov. 10, 2012.

I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten minute song is at the top of the Hot 100.🤯 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 22, 2021