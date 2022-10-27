Taylor Swift Drops Instrumental Versions of ‘Question…?’ & ‘Bejeweled’

It’s been nearly a week since Taylor Swift dropped her 10th studio album Midnights, but she’s hardly done rolling out treats for fans.

The star unveiled two instrumental tracks on Thursday (Oct. 27) for “Question…?” and “Bejeweled,” which are both available to order as digital singles on Swift’s website.

The instrumentals come on the heels of Swift’s freshly released music video for “Bejeweled,” which features cameos from Haim, Laura Dern and Jack Antonoff as the star-studded crew puts their own twist on Cinderella.

“Midnight, what a storied and fabled hour… On this sparkling evening I’ll be releasing my twist on a fairytale we all know. The one about the girl and her step sisters and the clock striking 12…” Swift captioned her announcement of the clip, alongside a photo of herself as Cinderella, sitting in a dark room wearing a worn down dress while sewing a glittery, midnight blue gown. “This video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path.”

Since releasing Midnights, Swift also dropped a 3am Edition of the album featuring seven additional tracks, as well as the music video for “Anti-Hero.” According to initial reports to Luminate, the album has earned more than 1.4 million equivalent album units in the U.S. through its first five days of release (through Oct. 25).

Midnights has the largest week for any album since Adele’s 25 debuted with 3.482 million in its first week (chart dated Dec. 12, 2015). And Midnights‘ traditional album sales total of 1.05 million continues to be the biggest sales week for a set since Swift’s own reputation album debuted with 1.216 million copies sold (chart dated Dec. 2, 2017).