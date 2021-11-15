Which Album Should Taylor Swift Re-Record Next? Vote!

Two down, four to go. On Friday, Taylor Swift released Red (Taylor’s Version), a re-recording of her beloved 2012 album, which followed her very first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), back in April. But which album should come next?

Swift vowed to re-record her first six albums after her Big Machine record label, and therefore her master recordings, were sold to Scooter Braun in June 2019. Now she’s two-sixths of the way through the ambitious undertaking, with four albums left to go.

In chronological order, she has her 2006 self-titled album, which includes debut single “Tim McGraw” as well as “Teardrops on My Guitar,” “Our Song” and “Picture to Burn.” Then there’s 2010’s Speak Now, with “Mine,” “Back to December,” “Mean” and “The Story of Us.”

Next up was 2014’s 1989, Swift’s self-proclaimed first pop album, which features “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Style” and “Bad Blood.” And finally, there’s Reputation, Swift’s final album for Big Machine in 2017, which includes “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready for It” (featuring Ed Sheeran and Future) and “Delicate.”

So there’s still a lot of ground left to cover. Which project will be next? Swifties have been picking up clues that 1989 is on deck, though they also thought the 2014 album was going to be next ahead of the announcement of Red (Taylor’s Version), so it remains to be seen.

We want to know what you think below:

