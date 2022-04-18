×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Taylor Swift Has a Millipede Species to Call Her Own Thanks to Superfan Scientist

One lucky species has been named Nannaria swiftae, in honor of the singer/songwriter.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on Nov. 12, 2021 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/GI

While Taylor Swift has won all sorts of prestigious awards over the course of her career, getting an arthropod named after her is certainly a first.

Yes, you read that right. There is now a species of millipede named after Swift. According to Phys.com, scientists have discovered 16 new species of millipede in northeastern North America’s Appalachian Mountains, and one lucky species has been named Nannaria swiftae, in honor of the folklore singer.

The twisted-claw millipede was discovered by Virginia Tech scientists. The lead author of the study, Derek Hennen, is a fan of Swift’s and was the one who chose the name, saying: “Her music helped me get through the highs and lows of graduate school, so naming a new millipede species after her is my way of saying thanks.” Nannaria swiftae has also only been found in Tennessee, a state where Swift has lived. No word yet, however, on whether the species shares her musical or songwriting abilities.

Explore

Explore

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Hennen also named one of the species Nannaria marianae, after his wife.

Related

Pusha T

Here's When Pusha T Is Dropping His New Album 'It's Almost Dry'

Check out the Nannaria swiftae millipede below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad