Taylor Swift Calls Miles Teller ‘The Greatest Dance Partner’ After Co-Starring in ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Video

Taylor Swift is reminding Swifties why she cast Miles Teller in her new “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” music video.

The Blake Lively-directed video, which premiered Monday, features Teller playing a groom haunted by vivid memories of his scarlet-wearing ex (Swift) during his wedding to someone else, played by his wife (and Swift’s friend) Keleigh Sperry.

Some of the pop superstar’s fans were less than friendly in their reactions to seeing Teller in the six-minute visual after tabloids reported in September that the Whiplash actor was unvaccinated and had shut down production on The Godfather Paramount+ spinoff series The Other after testing positive for COVID-19. His publicist Lauren Hozempa denied the rumor, and the 30-year-actor set the record straight late Monday night, writing in a since-deleted tweet, “Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate.”

Swift proved that she’s also against the hate by sending some love Teller’s way, sharing behind-the-scenes shots with him and Sperry on the set of the Chris Stapleton-assisted “I Bet You Think About Me” video on Twitter. “So grateful for @Miles_Teller for being the greatest dance partner and friend to me. And @keleighteller, who is the coolest living human on planet earth. The bride was willing to risk it all,” she captioned the photos.

So grateful for @Miles_Teller for being the greatest dance partner and friend to me. And @keleighteller, who is the coolest living human on planet earth. The bride was willing to risk it all 🥰🧣 pic.twitter.com/PXHlKCo1iF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 17, 2021

Swift sent the couple a bouquet of flowers and a card quoting her “Lover” lyrics after Teller and Sperry tied the knot in September 2019. Sperry and Swift have been friends for years, dating back to the time in 2015 when she attended the 1989 World Tour and posted a super close-up photo of the singer with the caption, “A night I will never forget, sitting in this super humans dressing room and picking out her finale outfit while she calmly sips coffee and thousands of people are screaming in excitement above her.”