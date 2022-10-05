Taylor Swift Reveals a Gem of a Title for ‘Midnights’ Track 9

It’s a sparkler! Taylor Swift revealed yet another song title from her upcoming album Midnights in a new “Midnights Mayhem With Me” episode on Wednesday (Oct. 5). As with her previous videos, episode seven dropped at the stroke of midnight on TikTok.

Dressed in a brown and white argyle sweater and gray pants, the pop superstar sits on a crushed velvet seat, her hair in a neat pony tail that cascades over her left shoulder, the gold lottery ball cage to her right. “Hello, and welcome to another episode of ‘Midnights Mayhem With Me,'” she begins her video. Swift then gives the lottery ball cage a spin before a ball rolls out.

Holding up the ball to the camera, the pop star shares, “It’s going to be track nine! Track nine is called …” — she pauses to pick up the now familiar red phone — “‘Bejeweled.'”

With the latest title reveal, Swifties now have the names to seven of the 13 tracks. They are:

“Maroon” “Anti-Hero” “Midnight Rain” “Question…?” “Vigilante Shit” “Bejeweled” “Mastermind”



Though the star has yet to offer any snippets from her upcoming release, she has shared that she’s particularly fond of one of the songs. “Track three, ‘Anti-Hero,’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” she revealed in a video posted to her social media accounts on Monday (Oct. 3). “This song is really a guided tour through all the things I tend to hate about myself; we all hate things about ourselves.”

The singer-songwriter continued, “It’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we come to terms with if we’re going to be this person. I like ‘Anti-Hero’ a lot because I think it’s really honest.”

Midnights, Swift’s 10th studio album, is due out Oct. 21.

Watch her latest “Midnights Mayhem With Me” episode below: