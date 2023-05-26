Taylor Swift Adds to ‘Midnights’ With ‘Til Dawn’ Deluxe Edition: Stream It Now

We got through Midnights, through 3AM and, now, we’ve arrived at dawn. Taylor Swift unveiled a second deluxe version of her 10th studio album on Friday (May 26), titled Midnights (Til Dawn Edition). This iteration of the project features a remix of “Karma” with Ice Spice, a different version of the Lana Del Rey collaboration “Snow on the Beach,” and a never-before-heard track called “You’re Losing Me.”

“Um. SO much to tell you,” Swift wrote in a surprise message to fans just two days prior. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!

“In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice…,” she continued. “You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u @honeymoon 🥰😆☺️.”

The new song, “You’re Losing Me,” is available on the CD version of the album, which will be for sale on-site at Swift’s The Eras tour stops at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, this weekend. The new tracks come less than two months before Swift is set to unveil Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), her third re-recorded album in her six-album project, on July 7.

Listen to Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) below.