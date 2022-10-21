Taylor Swift‘s ’Midnights’ Is Here: Stream It Now

At the stroke of midnight (obviously), Taylor Swift unveiled her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, on Friday (Oct. 21).

The 13 tracks on the album tell “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” according to Swift.

“We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears,” she later wrote about the record in two paragraphs displayed across a promotional photo posted to social media. “We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.”

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she continued. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

The 11-time Grammy winner also revealed that “Anti-Hero,” track three on Midnights, will be getting a music video released at 8 a.m. Friday, hours after the full album drops.

Midnights follows Swift’s sister albums Folklore and Evermore, which were released in July 2020 and December 2020, respectively.

Listen to Midnights in full below.