Taylor Swift Is Going Big for Her ‘Midnights’ Lyric Reveals: Here’s the First One

Go big or go home! Taylor Swift‘s highly anticipated 10th studio album is just days away, and the pop superstar has more reveals planned leading up to the set’s release. Swifties got a taste of Midnights at — surprise — midnight Monday morning (Oct. 17) when a line of lyrics appeared in a very prominent spot: a giant billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

At twelve on the dot, a dark and cloudy scene took over the massive billboard. At the top, it read “Taylor Swift Midnights.” Below that was the first set of lyrics: “I should not be left to my own devices.”

“When the clock struck Midnight in NYC, lyrics from #TSMidnighTS made their first appearance,” Spotify’s Instagram account captioned a video of the reveal. “Where to next?”

The lyric reveal is in partnership with Spotify. According to the music streaming platform, more lyrics are coming this week, with a different set to be unveiled on billboards in various cities around the world.

The lyric snippet display wasn’t the only thing Swift shared with fans at midnight Monday. She also revealed the rollout plan for the 13-set album. Coming Thursday during the third quarter of the NFL game on Prime Video will be the album’s teaser trailer. Three hours after the album’s release on Oct. 21 will be what the star teases will be a “special very chaotic surprise,” followed by the music video for “Anti-Hero” at 8 a.m. ET. A second music video — the track has not yet been revealed — will come days later on Oct. 25.

See the first lyric reveal below: