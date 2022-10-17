×
Taylor Swift Unveils Her Second ‘Midnights’ Lyric in London & It’s ‘Real Nice’

Swift shared her second lyric reveal in her boyfriend Joe Alwyn's hometown.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/GI

We’re just days away from Taylor Swift‘s Midnights album release, and the star has been dropping hints about her 10th studio LP in very Taylor-ish ways.

At the stroke of midnight (of course) in her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s home of London, England, a line of lyrics appeared on a billboard in the city. “I polish up real nice,” the lyric reads.

“London, you polish up real nice,” the Taylor Nation Twitter account retweeted a fan photo of the lyrics. “#CountdownToMidnighTS Time to pre-save #TSmidnighTS on @Spotify and polish up on our track titles! http://taylor.lnk.to/taylorswiftmidnightspresave… In which song does this lyric belong?”

The lyric reveal is in partnership with Spotify. According to the music streaming platform, more lyrics are coming this week, with a different set to be unveiled on billboards in various cities around the world.

At midnight New York City time, the first lyric reveal appeared on a giant billboard in Times Square. “I should not be left to my own devices,” it read.

Midnights arrives on Friday (Oct. 21), and Swift revealed earlier on Monday (Oct. 17) via her socials  that four hours after the album is set to drop, the singer-songwriter has plans marked on her calendar to unveil a music video for “Anti-Hero” — which she previously said is one of her favorite songs she’s ever written — pretty much confirming that the track is Midnights‘ lead single.

“I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” she said of the track on Instagram. “I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized. Not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person — don’t feel bad for me, you don’t need to. But this song really is a real guided tour through all the things I tend to hate about myself; we all hate things about ourselves.”

