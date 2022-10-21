×
Swifties Can‘t Get Enough of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’: ‘There Are No Skips In This Album’

Many honed in on fan-favorite track "Anti-Hero."

aylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Taylor Swift unveiled her 10th album Midnights at midnight ET on Friday (Oct. 21), and Swifties have spent every hour since devouring the LP’s 13 songs and seven bonus tracks.

Naturally, the ardent fandom took their opinions to social media, with one fan declaring on Twitter, “THERE ARE NO SKIPS IN THIS ALBUM.”

Several Swifties honed in particularly on highlight “Anti-Hero.” “When Taylor said, ‘IT’S ME, HI, I’M THE PROBLEM IT’S ME. AT TEA TIME, EVERYBODY AGREES. I’LL STARE DIRECTLY AT THE SUN BUT NEVER IN THE MIRROR. IT MUST BE EXHAUSTING ALWAYS ROOTING FOR THE ANTI HERO.’ my self-sabotaging a– felt that deeply,” one wrote. Another called the track “officially the anthem of my life.”

A separate Swiftie made a number of callbacks to past fan-favorite songs when dissecting Midnights, saying, “midnights is for the cruel summer, call it what you want, I know places, back to december, if this was a movie, the story of us, seven, don’t blame me, getaway car, I think he knows, message in a bottle, false god, and the very first night enjoyers.”

Three hours after dropping the standard version of Midnights, Swift followed it up at 3 a.m. ET with seven bonus tracks including “The Great War,” “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” “Glitch” and “High Infidelity.”

Friday morning, she also released the music video for “Anti-Hero,” featuring three different versions of herself as well as John Early, Mike Birbiglia and Mary Elizabeth Ellis as her fictional adult sons and daughter-in-law.

Check out some of the best fan reactions to Swift’s Midnights below.

