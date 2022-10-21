Swifties Can‘t Get Enough of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’: ‘There Are No Skips In This Album’

Taylor Swift unveiled her 10th album Midnights at midnight ET on Friday (Oct. 21), and Swifties have spent every hour since devouring the LP’s 13 songs and seven bonus tracks.

Naturally, the ardent fandom took their opinions to social media, with one fan declaring on Twitter, “THERE ARE NO SKIPS IN THIS ALBUM.”

Several Swifties honed in particularly on highlight “Anti-Hero.” “When Taylor said, ‘IT’S ME, HI, I’M THE PROBLEM IT’S ME. AT TEA TIME, EVERYBODY AGREES. I’LL STARE DIRECTLY AT THE SUN BUT NEVER IN THE MIRROR. IT MUST BE EXHAUSTING ALWAYS ROOTING FOR THE ANTI HERO.’ my self-sabotaging a– felt that deeply,” one wrote. Another called the track “officially the anthem of my life.”

A separate Swiftie made a number of callbacks to past fan-favorite songs when dissecting Midnights, saying, “midnights is for the cruel summer, call it what you want, I know places, back to december, if this was a movie, the story of us, seven, don’t blame me, getaway car, I think he knows, message in a bottle, false god, and the very first night enjoyers.”

Three hours after dropping the standard version of Midnights, Swift followed it up at 3 a.m. ET with seven bonus tracks including “The Great War,” “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” “Glitch” and “High Infidelity.”

Friday morning, she also released the music video for “Anti-Hero,” featuring three different versions of herself as well as John Early, Mike Birbiglia and Mary Elizabeth Ellis as her fictional adult sons and daughter-in-law.

Check out some of the best fan reactions to Swift’s Midnights below.

“it’s me, hi, i’m the problem it’s me” anti-hero is officially the anthem of my life #MidnightsTaylorSwift — c 💌 (@celestialswiftt) October 21, 2022

When Taylor said, "IT'S ME, HI, I'M THE PROBLEM IT'S ME. AT TEA TIME, EVERYBODY AGREES. I'LL STARE DIRECTLY AT THE SUN BUT NEVER IN THE MIRROR. IT MUST BE EXHAUSTING ALWAYS ROOTING FOR THE ANTI HERO." my self-sabotaging ass felt that deeply. 🥹



Stream #MidnightsTaylorSwift 🕛 pic.twitter.com/Khwuh3VXeE — Carl the Anti-Hero (@TheCarlNavarro) October 21, 2022

THERE ARE NO SKIPS IN THIS ALBUM#MidnightsTaylorSwift — Stef (@stefgp27) October 21, 2022

me when taylor said “you’re on your own kid you always have been” #MidnightsTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/SnTSU3uzN3 — ⚘dani california⚘ (@UnlostDani) October 21, 2022

midnights is for the cruel summer, call it what you want, I know places, back to december, if this was a movie, the story of us, seven, don’t blame me, getaway car, I think he knows, message in a bottle, false god, and the very first night enjoyers — t (@swifterous) October 21, 2022

My favorite thing about Midnights is that Taylor Swift gives a bit of something for everyone. Do you hate yourself? Are you in love? Have you recently reported your enemy’s white collar crimes to the FBI? — Joey (Taylor’s Version) 🕰 (@LessGorgeousJoe) October 21, 2022

so midnights is her most lyrically diverse album all her cries and disaster are perfectly hidden under the glossy streamlined production, as if she’s reviewing her life years after and that pain has soothed and all that left is now learning experience and she wants to leave it — sensual bush 🕰 (@folklush29) October 21, 2022

me before me after

midnights midnights pic.twitter.com/yuZmWBlLVx — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) October 21, 2022