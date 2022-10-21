What‘s Your Favorite Song From Taylor Swift‘s ’Midnights’? Vote!

It’s new music Friday, but it’s also a very special — and long-awaited one — for Swifties. Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, at the stroke of midnight ET on Oct. 21 and unveiled a glimmering set of 13 new songs. But when the clock stuck twelve on the West Coast, fans received an unexpected treat.

“Surprise!” Swift exclaimed on social media. “I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13.”

She continued, “Lately, I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”

While the original album includes “Anti-Hero,” the Lana Del Rey collaboration “Snow on the Beach” and other tracks such as “Midnight Rain,” “Karma” and the fan hyped “Vigilante Shit,” the “3 a.m.” songs consists of seven previously unannounced offerings: “The Great War,” “Bigger Than the Whole Sky,” “Paris,” “High Infidelity,” “Glitch,” “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” and “Dear Reader.”

Swift, who worked on the album largely with Jack Antonoff, shared her thoughts on the album process shortly after the album’s release. “This is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators,” she explained.

All that said, now with 20 songs to choose from on Midnights, which one are you loving the most? Vote in our poll below.