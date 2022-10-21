Taylor Swift’s ‘Chaotic Surprise’ Is ‘Midnights (3am Edition),’ Featuring 7 Extra Tracks



Taylor Swift promised a “special very chaotic surprise” in the wee hours and she didn’t disappoint, by dropping a trove of extra Midnights tracks, seven in total.

As the clock struck 3am ET, or midnight on the west coast, Swift dropped what she’s calling her “3am tracks.”

“Surprise!,” she writes on social media. “I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13.”

The fuller, 20-track version of Midnights is titled Midnights (3am Edition), and includes the previously-unannounced numbers “The Great War,” “Bigger Than The Whole Sky,” “Paris,” High Infidelity,” “Glitch,” “Would’ve, “Could’ve, Should’ve.’

“Lately,” she continues, “I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”

Earlier in the evening, Swift shared her recollections of the writing and recording process with Jack Antonoff. “This is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators,” she explained.

Swift had teased an early morning “chaotic surprise” when she revealed her busy diary for the Midnights release, including promotions and several TV appearances.

The action doesn’t end there. This morning at 8 a.m. ET sees premiere of the “Anti-Hero” music video, based on her diary entries, and a #TSAntiHeroChallenge on YouTube Shorts. Midnights lyric videos will roll out at 8 p.m.

After a weekend of soaking up those 20 new tunes, Swifties can tune into NBC on Monday, for Swift’s previously confirmed appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a second, unnamed Midnights music video will drop. And next Friday, Oct. 28, Swift will stop by the BBC for The Graham Norton Show in the U.K.

Stream Midnights (3am Edition) below.