Taylor Swift Makes it ‘Midnight Rain’ For Latest ‘Midnights’ Track Reveal

Taylor Swift revealed the fourth song title from her upcoming Midnights album on Tuesday night (Sept. 27) in her latest bingo-like video teaser. The singer’s TikTok “Midnights Mayhem With Me” series continued with the unveiling of track six, “Midnight Rain,” which Swift randomly picked out of the spinning ball cage.

Swift first kicked off the “Midnights Mayhem With Me” series on Sept. 21 at 12 on the dot, with that premiere episode revealing the title of track No. 13: “Mastermind.” The second video came the very next day at the same time, though the episode featured a very special guest — her cat Meredith. The song revealed was track No. 8, which is titled “Vigilante Shit,” marking the first time a curse word has appeared in one of her song titles. On Monday (Sept. 26), she was back with lucky song No. 7, “Question…?”

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” Swift wrote in a description of the project she posted after surprise announcing the album during her video of the year acceptance speech at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

There are few details about Swift’s 10th studio album, though she did recently post a behind-the-scenes video of the sessions that includes images of frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff is back on board to help. We also know that the artwork of the four differently colored vinyl pressings of the album come together to create the image of a clock face.

Watch the track reveal below.