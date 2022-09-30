Taylor Swift Reveals a Colorful New ‘Midnights’ Album Track

Taylor Swift just added a stroke of color to Swifties’ day — some maroon.

With her Midnights album due to drop Oct. 21, Swift is drip-feeding the names of its songs. The latest, we learned, is second track “Maroon,” she revealed at midnight on her socials.

Swift is having some fun with the album rollout and keeping her followers connected at every step of the way, by way of her ongoing Midnights Mayhem With Me game.

On this occasion, TayTay spun the bingo cage, the remaining lottery balls dropped, and the lucky number was “2.”

“Maroon” is the fifth track name announced from Midnights, following “Midnight Rain,” “Question…?” “Vigilante Shit” and “Mastermind.”

Midnights is her tenth studio album, and Swift’s first since her Billboard 200 leading LP Evermore from 2020.

As she gears up to release (mid)night, the pop superstar was recently honored with the songwriter-artist of the decade at the Nashville Songwriter Awards on Sept. 20. She was on hand to accept the award, and also delivered a performance of the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” She said in her acceptance speech, “To be honored by you means more than any genre of my lyrics could ever say.”

As previously reported, Midnights will be released in four separate editions of colored vinyl. Collect then all, flip them over, and the artworks piece together to create a clock.

The good times keep rolling. There’s even a Tay-approved clock mechanism you can buy to turn your LPs into an actual functioning clock. Her official website is offering a set of four walnut wood shelves plus a brass clock centerpiece featuring two wooden hands that read “Taylor Swift” in brass ink to turn the vinyls into a functioning clock. The price? $49.

Midnights, she has explained, is “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she explained. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Watch Swift’s fifth Midnight Mayhems With Me video here.