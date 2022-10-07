Taylor Swift Shares ‘Mad Men’-Inspired Track Title From ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift’s Midnights album can’t come soon enough for her millions of fans. At least now, Swifties have a new track title to tide them over.

As the clock struck midnight, Swift spun the bingo cage yet again for a round of Midnights Mayhem With Me.

“Good evening and welcome to another episode of Midnights Mayhem With Me,” she says in a clip posted to TikTok. “I’m going to be announcing another track title from the Midnights album. We we don’t really have that many left, so getting very exciting. The tension is palpable, what’s it going to be.”

With each game, a numbered ball drops, and Swift reveals the corresponding song title from Midnights.

The winning number this time is Track 1, the song “Lavender Haze.”

Swift has now revealed nine song titles from Midnights, due out Oct. 21. They are “Lavender Haze,” “Maroon,” “Anti-Hero,” “Midnight Rain,” “Question…?,” “Vigilante Shit,” “Bejeweled,” “Karma” and “Mastermind”.

And for those keeping score, just four bingo balls remain in the game.

Swifties will have a freak-out over the “Lavender” theme. The vinyl iteration of Midnights is released in several special colors, one being the “Lavender Edition,” which contains a “lavender marble color disc,” among other must-have goodies. Target is exclusively selling the “Lavender Edition” vinyl and a special CD carrying three bonus tracks.

The fun doesn’t end there. TayTay revealed another late-night game, with the chance to win autographed photos.

“Tonight we mayhem til the morning!,” writes Swift on her TikTok profile. “AND release vinyls with pics I signed in them on my site! Gonna be a wild ride.”

In a separate post on Instagram, Swift gave some background and context to the album opener. “Lavender Haze” is “track 1 on Midnights. I happened upon the phrase when I was watching Mad Men. I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. It turns out it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would describe being in love. If you in a ‘lavender haze,’ then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful.”

There’s a personal touch, too. “I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the ‘lavender haze,’ you’ll do anything to stay there. And not let people bring you down off of that cloud. I think that a lot of people have to deal with this now, just just like ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out if you’re in love with somebody they’re going to weigh in on it… like my relationship for six years we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So this is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Midnights is Swift’s 10th studio album. If it reaches No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, she would tie Barbra Streisand for the most No. 1 albums by a female artist, with 11. That sum would also put her in a tie for third place all-time with Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and Drake for the most No. 1s since the chart originated in 1956. Only the Beatles (19 No. 1 albums) and Jay-Z (14) have amassed more than 11 leaders.

Midnights tracklist (so far.)

“Lavender Haze” “Maroon” “Anti-Hero” “Midnight Rain” “Question…?” “Vigilante Shit” “Bejeweled” “Karma” “Mastermind”

Watch Swift’s latest TikTok below.