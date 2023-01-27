Taylor Swift’s Drops Dreamy ‘Lavender Haze’ Video: Watch

Taylor Swift encouraged her fans to “meet me at midnight” on Friday (Jan. 27), when she unveiled the much anticipated music video for her Midnights opening track, “Lavender Haze.”

Swifties have been waiting for the “Lavender Haze” music video for months, especially since the “Bejeweled” music video premiered in late October. Swift shared the Cinderella-inspired “Bejeweled” visual just two weeks after dropping the first Midnights music video, which was for the album’s No. 1 lead single, “Anti-Hero.”

Swift actually shared a teaser video for all of the album’s music videos during Thursday Night Football, mere hours before Midnights hit streaming services Oct. 21. “Those projects are the Midnights Music Movies, the music videos that I made for this album to sort of explore visually the world of this record,” she said at the time. “I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them … I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors.”

Watch the “Lavender Haze” music video below.