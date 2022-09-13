×
Skip to main content

Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Edition’ of ‘Midnights’ Includes Three Bonus Tracks

The exclusive CD through Target is priced at $13.99 and includes three bonus tracks.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Dia Dipasupil/GI

Swifties have three more reasons to stay up late.

Taylor Swift‘s forthcoming album Midnights will be issued in a “Lavender Edition” vinyl and with a special CD carrying three bonus tracks, both exclusives through Target.

Announced at the stroke of midnight, of course, the retail chain is taking preorders for both formats, with the CD priced at $13.99 and the vinyl at $29.99.

The exclusive disc also contains “unique, collectible disc artwork,” “lavender marble color disc,” and “collectible lyric booklet with never-before-seen photos,” reads the retail chain’s preorder blurb.

Explore

Explore

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Target is certain to enjoy a rush of purchases for Midnights, which, separately, was made available in three limited-edition colors on wax — all via Swift’s official website.

Related

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Unveils Trilogy of Colored Vinyl 'Midnights'

That trilogy includes “Midnights: Jade Green Edition Vinyl,” “Midnights: Blood Moon Edition Vinyl” and “Midnights: Mahogany Edition Vinyl,” all of which are priced at $29.99 — though the window is now closed.

With Target’s Midnights: Lavender Edition, there are now four colored vinyl to collect.

Swift used the stage of the 2022 VMAs to announce Midnights, her 10th studio album, explaining as she accepted the Moon Person for video of the year, “I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out Oct. 21.”

Later that evening — at midnight, yes — she confirmed the date on social media and her website. The set, as Swift described them via Instagram, will contain “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Midnights is “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she explained. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

The upcoming LP will be Swift’s first since the one-two punch of 2020’s Folklore and Evermore.

Pre-orders for Midnights: Lavender Edition are at Target.

 

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad