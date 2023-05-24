Taylor Swift Reveals Ice Spice ‘Karma’ Remix, Different Version of Lana Del Rey Collab Coming Soon

In the midst of her Eras tour, Taylor Swift has announced a handful of new releases related to her current era: the superstar has revealed that “Karma,” a fan favorite from Midnights, would be getting a new remix featuring rising rap star Ice Spice, out this Friday (May 26). Meanwhile, a different version of the Lana Del Rey collaboration “Snow on the Beach” would also be released, as would “You’re Losing Me,” a “vault track” from Midnights — all as part of a new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album.

“Um. SO much to tell you,” Swift wrote in a message to fans on Wednesday (May 24). “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!

“In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice…,” Swift continued. “You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u @honeymoon 🥰😆☺️.”

“Karma” originally debuted at No. 9 on the Hot 100 chart upon the October 2022 release of Midnights, and was among the tracks that helped Swift become the first artist in Hot 100 history to dominate the chart’s entire top 10 in one week. Swift has been closing out her Eras set lists with “Karma” — which rises three spots to No. 32 on the current Hot 100 — since the stadium tour began in March.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice’s popularity has exploded since she first shot to viral fame with “Munch (Feelin’ U)” last fall. Her debut EP, Like..?, arrived in January on 10K Projects/Capitol, and Ice Spice proceeded to score top 10 smashes on the Hot 100 with the PinkPantheress team-up “Girl’s a Liar Pt. 2” and the Nicki Minaj-assisted remix to her song “Princess Diana.”

“I saw all of my supporters being like, ‘She’s the People’s Princess! She’s Princess Diana!’ ” Ice told Billboard in her recent cover story. “At first, I was confused. I was like, ‘Um, Princess Diana? Out of everybody?’ But [then] I was like, ‘F–k it, she’s iconic.’ ”

“Snow on the Beach” is the lone Midnights track with a featured guest, as Swift and Del Rey worked on the song with their shared frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff. Midnights is back up to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in its 30th week on the chart — and as Swift tours the U.S. performing her catalog of hits, nine of her albums chart in the top 40 of the current tally.

“But wait there’s more… for those of you going to the East Rutherford shows – we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday!” Swift wrote. “This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called ‘You’re Losing Me’!”

Swift’s Eras tour continues this Friday with three nights at MetLife Stadium outside of New York City in East Rutherford, N.J. In addition to the unexpected Midnights releases, Swifties can also look forward to Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Swift’s third re-recorded album in her six-song project, set for a July 7 release.