Taylor Swift Brings Good ‘Karma’ With Latest ‘Midnights’ Track Reveal

Taylor Swift created some good karma for her devoted fans when she revealed yet another song title from her upcoming album, Midnights.

At the stroke of midnight, naturally, Swift played another round of “Midnights Mayhem With Me,” the eighth in total.

With each game, which she shares on social media, Swift spins the bingo cage, a numbered ball drops, and the pop superstar reads the corresponding track from her forthcoming LP.

Track 11, we learned, is called “Karma.”

With the latest title reveal, Swifties now have the names to eight of the 13 tracks. They are: “Maroon,” “Anti-Hero,” “Midnight Rain,” “Question…?”, “Vigilante Shit,” “Bejeweled,” “Karma” and “Mastermind”.

Though Swift has yet to premiere any cuts from the LP, she has revealed that she’s particularly fond of track three, “Anti-Hero.” It’s “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” she explained in a video posted to her social accounts on Monday (Oct. 3). “This song is really a guided tour through all the things I tend to hate about myself; we all hate things about ourselves.”

The singer and songwriter added, “It’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we come to terms with if we’re going to be this person. I like ‘Anti-Hero’ a lot because I think it’s really honest.”

Due to drop Oct. 21, Midnights is Swift’s 10th studio album. She has led the Billboard 200 on 10 occasions, becoming only the second woman to reach double digits leaders on the chart, following Barbra Streisand. Swift’s tally includes her re-recorded sets Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version), both of which debuted at No. 1 in 2021.

History beckons. If Midnights reaches No. 1 on the Billboard 200, she would tie Streisand for the most No. 1 albums by a female artist. Midnights would be Swift’s 11th album to top the survey, which would put her in a tie for third place all-time with Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and Drake for the most No. 1s since the chart originated in 1956. Only the Beatles (19 No. 1 albums) and Jay-Z (14) have amassed more than 11 leaders.

