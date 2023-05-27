Taylor Swift Debuts Music Video for Ice Spice ‘Karma’ Remix at MetLife Eras Tour Stop: Watch

Twenty-four hours after Taylor Swift debuted her Ice Spice-powered “Karma” remix, she’s unleashed the music video for the Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) collaboration at, of course, midnight.

The first lucky Swifties to see the video were the tens of thousands of fans at Friday’s (May 26) first of three Eras Tour stops at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (And that wasn’t all: They also got the live debut of the remix when Ice Spice joined Swift as a special guest to end the night.)

The video is packed with stunning visuals, with Swift inside an hourglass that shifts sideways to turn into her perfectly lined cat eye, to Swift’s head lying on a cat curled up in the shape of the moon. Ice Spice gets in on the cinematography too, including her trademark red curls morphing into a fluffy cloud, rapping from a golden clamshell, and Ice and Taylor lassoing various celestial bodies. Swift even turns into a tree-covered mountain range in one scene.

The icy new remix is from the just-released Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), a deluxe version of her blockbuster November album that included the eight-week No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Anti-Hero.” In addition the new rap-infused “Karma,” Til Dawn also has a “More Lana Del Rey” version of “Snow on the Beach.” Some editions also include the new song “You’re Losing Me,” which is available on the CD version of the album for sale on-site at The Eras tour stops at MetLife Stadium this weekend and became available for digital purchase late Friday too.

Watch the “Karma” remix video with Ice Spice below: