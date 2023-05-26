×
×
Taylor Swift Calls on Ice Spice for Sleek ‘Karma’ Remix: Stream It Now

The collaboration is featured on Swift's Til Dawn edition of her 10th studio album, "Midnights," released on Friday (May 26).

Ice Spice presents the Song of the Year award to Taylor Swift onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Getty Images for iHeartRadio

How can she lose if she already chose? Ice Spice is maintaining her reign over the music industry this year by hopping on a fun remix of fellow superstar Taylor Swift‘s Midnights fan favorite track, “Karma.”

The new iteration of the song, released on Friday (May 26), features a brand new verse by the 23-year-old rapper, before Swift meets her with the anthemic, carefree chorus: “Karma is a god / Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend / Karma’s a relaxing thought / Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?”

Swift announced the collaboration just two days prior to its release, setting the Internet into a frenzy when she shared a photo of the two standing on a platform amid a cosmic landscape, attached to the moon and Saturn through a glowing strings.  “Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” the multi-Grammy winner wrote in the caption. “sweetest person ever thank u sm i love yuuuu,” Ice Spice wrote when she retweeted the post, adding a purple heart and hand heart emojis.

The song is featured on Swift’s Til Dawn edition of her 10th studio album, along with a new track called “Hits Different” and a second version of her Lana Del Rey collab, “Snow on the Beach.”

Listen to “Karma,” featuring Ice Spice, below.

