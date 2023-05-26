Taylor Swift Calls on Ice Spice for Sleek ‘Karma’ Remix: Stream It Now

How can she lose if she already chose? Ice Spice is maintaining her reign over the music industry this year by hopping on a fun remix of fellow superstar Taylor Swift‘s Midnights fan favorite track, “Karma.”

The new iteration of the song, released on Friday (May 26), features a brand new verse by the 23-year-old rapper, before Swift meets her with the anthemic, carefree chorus: “Karma is a god / Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend / Karma’s a relaxing thought / Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?”

Swift announced the collaboration just two days prior to its release, setting the Internet into a frenzy when she shared a photo of the two standing on a platform amid a cosmic landscape, attached to the moon and Saturn through a glowing strings. “Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” the multi-Grammy winner wrote in the caption. “sweetest person ever thank u sm i love yuuuu,” Ice Spice wrote when she retweeted the post, adding a purple heart and hand heart emojis.

The song is featured on Swift’s Til Dawn edition of her 10th studio album, along with a new track called “Hits Different” and a second version of her Lana Del Rey collab, “Snow on the Beach.”

Listen to “Karma,” featuring Ice Spice, below.