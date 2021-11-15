Taylor Swift Stuns In a Wedding Dress for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Video: Watch

Taylor Swift continues to expand her Red universe. The 31-year-old singer dropped a video on Monday (Nov. 15) for her Red (Taylor’s Version) track, “I Bet You Think About Me,” a “From the Vault” cut from the album that featured Chris Stapleton, though he does not appear in the video.

The visual — which was directed by Swift’s close friend Blake Lively and co-written by Lively and Swift — sees the singer intruding on a man’s big wedding day. The star, Miles Teller, is seen rehearsing his vows in the bathroom alongside his groomsmen, and a vision of Swift pops up in the mirror, startling him at the beginning of the video.

Swift continues to wreak havoc on what’s supposed to be the best day of Teller’s life by taking a fistful of the couple’s wedding cake, delivering a speech to the newly married couple in front of all their friends, and appearing in front of him in a bridal gown, making him think of the life he could have had with her. “But now that we’re done and it’s over I bet it’s hard to believe/ When it turned out I’m harder to forget than I was to leave/ And I bet you think about me/ I bet you think about me, yes” Swift sings towards the end of the video.

“I Bet You Think About Me” is the second video to come from Red (Taylor’s Version) — on Friday, Swift released a short film to accompany the fan favorite track, “All Too Well (10-Minute Version),” which starred actors Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.

Watch the video for “I Bet You Think About Me” below.