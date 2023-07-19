Taylor Swift Named Honorary Mayor of ‘Swiftie Clara’ In Advance of California Eras Tour Dates

Like a number of cities across the U.S. this summer, Santa Clara, CA is getting ready for Taylor Swift‘s massive Eras Tour by giving itself a Swiftover. In this case, the Mission City’s Mayor announced this week that her town is gearing up for Swift’s July 28 and 29 dates at Levi’s Stadium by officially changing its name to “Swiftie Clara.”

According to the Mercury-News, on Tuesday night (July 18), Mayor Lisa Gillmor said in addition to the name change, the 33-year-old singer has also been named the honorary mayor in a proclamation that said the honor was being bestowed to “celebrate the positive local impact to the Santa Clara community, as well as the impact regionally, of Taylor Swift’s music, tours and extraordinary fanbase.”

Like so many Swifties who are paying tribute to the various Taylor eras with home-brewed costumes and arms full of friendship bracelets, Mayor Gillmor got into it at her press conference by wearing a light purple blazer in honor of last week’s release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). She also sported a friendship bracelet she got from a member of the city’s parks and rec staff that read “Swiftie Clara.”

“We’re thrilled to host an artist whose devotion to music and empowerment sets such a positive example for so many people of all ages in the world and that’s why we’re doing this,” Gillmor said, cueing up a video in which the mayor referenced a number of the singer’s most beloved hits. “So get ready to see ‘sparks fly’ as ‘the crowds in the stands went wild’ and to ‘shake it off’ while being a part of an unforgettable experience at Levi’s Stadium,” Gillmor said, in reference to the Swift songs “Sparks Fly,” “Long Live” and “Shake It Off.”

The two gigs at Levi’s Stadium are the penultimate stops on the U.S. run of the Eras Tour, which will wind down on August 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Gillmor is just the latest mayor to hand over the keys to Swift, following in the footsteps of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who last week said the city would temporarily switch up its name to Swiftieapolis, with Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz proclaiming June 23-24 “Taylor Swift Days.” Pittsburgh was renamed “Swiftsburgh” for a week in early June and a road near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri already named Swift Street was flipped to “Swift Street (Taylor’s Version).”