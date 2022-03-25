×
Taylor Swift Launches 2022 Graduation Collection for Scholarly Swifties

Taylor Swift is celebrating her Class of 2022 fans with an homage to her Red hit, "22."

Graduating can feel “happy, free, confused and lonely in the best way” — and Taylor Swift is celebrating her Class of 2022 fans with an homage to her Red hit, “22.”

The “I’m Feeling ’22” graduation merch collection launched on Friday (Mar. 25) with everything a Swiftie needs to celebrate their scholarly accomplishments, from graduation cap patches, stickers, balloons and party supplies to tote bags, t-shirts and sweatshirts.

Shop the full collection while supplies last here. Prices range from $10 to $65.

“22 (Taylor’s Version)” was recently released on the 2021 re-recording of her 2012 album, Red.

Red (Taylor’s Version) topped the Billboard 200 albums chart dated Nov. 27, 2021. The new 30-track release, including the “From the Vault” songs, gives Swift a milestone 10th No. 1 on the chart, making her just the second woman with 10 or more No. 1s in chart’s 65-year history. Barbra Streisand has the most No. 1s among women, with 11.

Red (Taylor’s Version) is Swift’s second re-recorded album, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which also debuted at No. 1, in April 2021.

Red (Taylor’s Version) contains new versions of the original album’s 16 songs, along with four deluxe edition bonus tracks and the 2012 charity single “Ronan.” Nine additional “From the Vault” recordings complete the updated project, including six previously unreleased tracks that were written for Red, a 10-minute version of the album’s “All Too Well,” and Swift’s solo renditions of the songs “Better Man” and “Babe.” The latter two tracks were written for Red, but not released by Swift at the time and later recorded and released by Little Big Town and Sugarland, respectively.

