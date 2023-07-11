Taylor Swift Dodges Friendship Bracelets Thrown at Her in Kansas City

Taylor Swift joins the list of artists who have been getting objects thrown at them over recent weeks.

In a video uploaded to TikTok by fan Natasha Litle on Monday (July 10), Swift is seen walking offstage after her show at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium through the side exit, where fans were waiting in the stands.

As Swift passed by, surrounded by security, she waved to cheering fans before eventually lifting her arms to her face to dodge a few friendship bracelets being thrown at her. See the full video here.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Drake, Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, Lil Nas X and Kelsea Ballerini are among the slew of artists who have recently had their shows interrupted by the launching of various objects including phones, a sex toy and bracelet.

Ava Max was also slapped by a fan who rushed the stage, and another concertgoer threw their mother’s ashes onto the stage during P!nk’s performance at BST Hyde Park in London on June 25.

Adele even addressed the dangerous trend during one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows. “Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f–king show etiquette at the moment, people are throwing s–t on stage? Have you seen that?” she’s heard saying in a clip posted to social media. The “Easy on Me” singer, while striding across the stage holding a t-shirt gun, then added, “F–king dare you. I dare you to throw something at me.”