Taylor Swift Fans Turn Delayed Flight From Denver to Salt Lake City Into a Spontaneous Eras Concert

Having Taylor Swift post-Eras Tour depression? Recreate the magic on the way back home — at least, that’s what fans did when a flight from Denver to Salt Lake City got delayed last Saturday following an Eras Tour date in the Mile High City.

When Southwest Airlines passengers were informed that they would be delayed for takeoff, Swifties aboard took matters into their own hands. With the lights in the cabins dimmed and with assistance from flight attendants, the fans on the plane launched into Swift’s Fearless hit, “Love Story,” as captured in a TikTok video of the spontaneous sing-along.

“You were Romeo, you were throwin’ pebbles/ And my daddy said, ‘Stay away from Juliet’/ And I was cryin’ on the staircase/ Beggin’ you, ‘Please don’t go,’ and I said/ Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone/ I’ll be waiting, all there’s left to do is run/ You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess/ It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes,'” the fans on the plane sang in perfect unison, with some swaying their hands in the air along to the track.

Fans in the comments section thought the moment was sweet, with one TikTok user stating the singing would “make my flying anxiety disappear,” and another user adding, “The way I would’ve started to give everyone friendship bracelets.” Southwest Airlines also chimed in: “We’ll remember this for evermore,” the official account wrote in a cheeky reference to one of Swift’s pandemic folk albums.

Swift’s career spanning Eras Tour continues with two dates at Seattle’s Lumen Field this weekend (July 22-23). The pop star, who scored her 11th album on the Billboard 200 with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), will hit Santa Clara and Inglewood before concluding the Eras Tour’s North American leg on Aug. 9.

See the video of fans singing “Love Story” on the delayed plane below.