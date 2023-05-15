Taylor Swift Fan Says Singer Proved ‘She Has Our Back’ During Philadelphia Incident With Security Guard

If you didn’t already know that Taylor Swift has Swifties’ backs, now you know. A fan who was on the receiving end of some Taylor largesse on Saturday night during the singer’s second night performing her Eras Tour at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field spoke to Good Morning America on Monday (May 15) about what it felt like to have Swift come to her aid during the show this weekend.

As chronicled in a number of fan videos, the incident came during Swift’s performance of “Bad Blood,” when the singer asked a security guard to ease up on Swifties dancing along to the show. “She’s fine,” Taylor said in the midst of the song’s chorus in which she appeared to call out the unnamed guard. “She wasn’t doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop!”

Now the fan, identified by GMA as Maryland third grade teacher Kelly Inglis Kelly, said she and her friends were dancing along to “Bad Blood” in their front row seats when, for some reason, the security guard allegedly began making demands.

“He kept telling me to stop. He kept telling me to like calm down and not to dance,” Kelly told GMA. “And I guess she noticed and she yelled at him and told him to leave me alone and that I wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

Kelly also spoke out on a friend’s TikTok feed, explaining, “I was the girl that Taylor talked to last night. Basically, the guard had been harassing our group all night, just to like… he just kept telling us not to touch the rail, and like anytime we did anything he was on top of us. We’re dancing, we’re having fun, and he didn’t like it. And Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn’t like it, and she didn’t like it, and then he basically, like, got escorted out. And then they offered us free tickets for tonight [Sunday ].”

In the end, Kelly said, “it wasn’t this big crazy thing. It was just a bunch of girls having a good time and he didn’t want us to have fun.”

The teacher thanked Swift for speaking up during the show. “I think it means so much to everybody else, so her fans know that, like, she has our back,” Kelly said. Swift’s spokesperson had not returned Billboard’s request for comment at press time and GMA said a rep for Lincoln Financial Field would not comment when reached.

Kelly said she was back at the venue on Sunday night for the final gig of the three-night stand. Other standout moments during the Philly show included the nightly surprise song portion of Swift’s set, which included Fearless deep cut “Forever & Always” (requested by her friend Lena Dunham) and 1989 standout “This Love.”

Swift is moving on to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Friday (May 19) for another three-night stand.

See Kelly’s TikTok below.