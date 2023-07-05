Taylor Swift Announces 14 More 2024 European Eras Tour Dates With Paramore

Summer is better with friends. That might explain why Taylor Swift announced on Wednesday morning (July 5) that one of her pals, Paramore‘s Hayley Williams, will be joining her for the entire run of 2024 European Eras Tour summer dates.

The news came in the form of a post featuring a picture of the two old friends with their arms draped over each other’s shoulders and an excited message from Swift. “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour,” she wrote. “And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

The addition of the 14 new dates means Paramore is slated to open all 48 dates of the 2024 European leg of the tour, which kicks off on May 9 in Paris and wraps on August 17 with the last of six shows at Wembley Stadium in London. Paramore helped Swift launch the massive tour during the first two shows in March in Glendale, AZ and the dynamic duo will appear together on “Castles Crumbling” from the anticipated Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)collection due out on Friday (July 7).

See Swift’s tweet and the full list of shows Paramore will open in 2024 below.

2024 Eras Tour dates featuring Paramore:

May 9 – Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

May 10 – Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

May 11 – Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

May 12 – Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena $

May 17 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

May 18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

May 19 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena $

May 24 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

May 25 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica $

May 30 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

June 2 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

June 3 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium $

June 7 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 8 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 9 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ BT Murrayfield Stadium $

June 13 – Liverpool, England @ Anfield $

June 14 – Liverpool, England @ Anfield

June 15 Liverpool, England @ Anfield

June 18 – Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

June 21 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium

June 22 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium

June 23 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium $

June 28 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 29 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 30 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium $

July 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena $

July 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena

July 6 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena

July 9 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

July 10 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

July 13 – Milan, Italy @ Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

July 14 – Milan, Italy @ Stadio Giuseppe Meazza $

July 17 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena $

July 18 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena

July 19 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena $

July 23 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

July 24 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

July 27 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 28 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

August 1 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy $

August 2 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

August 3 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

August 8 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion $

August 9 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 10 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 15 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium

August 16 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium

August 17 London, England @ Wembley Stadium

$ — denotes newly announced Paramore opening dates