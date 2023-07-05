Taylor Swift Announces 14 More 2024 European Eras Tour Dates With Paramore

Summer is better with friends. That might explain why Taylor Swift announced on Wednesday morning (July 5) that one of her pals, Paramore‘s Hayley Williams, will be joining her for the entire run of 2024 European Eras Tour summer dates.
The news came in the form of a post featuring a picture of the two old friends with their arms draped over each other’s shoulders and an excited message from Swift. “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour,” she wrote. “And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”
The addition of the 14 new dates means Paramore is slated to open all 48 dates of the 2024 European leg of the tour, which kicks off on May 9 in Paris and wraps on August 17 with the last of six shows at Wembley Stadium in London. Paramore helped Swift launch the massive tour during the first two shows in March in Glendale, AZ and the dynamic duo will appear together on “Castles Crumbling” from the anticipated Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)collection due out on Friday (July 7).
See Swift’s tweet and the full list of shows Paramore will open in 2024 below.
2024 Eras Tour dates featuring Paramore:
May 9 – Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena
May 10 – Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena
May 11 – Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena
May 12 – Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena $
May 17 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena
May 18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena
May 19 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena $
May 24 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
May 25 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica $
May 30 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
June 2 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium
June 3 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium $
June 7 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ BT Murrayfield Stadium
June 8 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ BT Murrayfield Stadium
June 9 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ BT Murrayfield Stadium $
June 13 – Liverpool, England @ Anfield $
June 14 – Liverpool, England @ Anfield
June 15 Liverpool, England @ Anfield
June 18 – Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium
June 21 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium
June 22 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium
June 23 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium $
June 28 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium
June 29 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium
June 30 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium $
July 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena $
July 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena
July 6 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena
July 9 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund
July 10 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund
July 13 – Milan, Italy @ Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
July 14 – Milan, Italy @ Stadio Giuseppe Meazza $
July 17 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena $
July 18 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena
July 19 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena $
July 23 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion
July 24 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion
July 27 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
July 28 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
August 1 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy $
August 2 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
August 3 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
August 8 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion $
August 9 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion
August 10 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion
August 15 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium
August 16 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium
August 17 London, England @ Wembley Stadium
$ — denotes newly announced Paramore opening dates