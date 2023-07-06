Justin Trudeau Very Politely Asked Taylor Swift to Consider Booking Some Canadian Eras Tour Dates

Justin Trudeau wants to know why Taylor Swift is freezing out the Great White North. After Swift announced the expanded dates for the 2024 European leg of her Eras Tour, the Canadian Prime Minister commented on Taylor’s post with a playful plea to consider adding even more dates.

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you,” Trudeau wrote. “So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.” Swift has been on the road in the U.S. on the massive tour since March. And while she is booked through next summer, to date she has not announced a single show in Canada, even as she recently expanded the American run to include a sixth night at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium next month.

Trudeau’s comment came after Swift announced on Wednesday that her old friend, Paramore‘s Hayley Williams, will be joining her for the whole run of the 2024 European Eras Tour. “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour,” Swift wrote. “And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

The addition of the 14 new dates pumps up Paramore’s opening slots on the Euro 2024 Eras tour to all 48 dates; the run kicks off on May 9 in Paris and wraps on August 17 with the last of six shows at Wembley Stadium in London.

Trudeau’s query does beg the question of why Swift has not yet announced any dates up North, though at press time a spokesperson for the singer had not returned Billboard‘s request for comment on whether any Canadian gigs might be added to the already bulging 100+ date routing. The last time Swift performed dates in Canada was on her 2018 stadium tour for Reputation.

