Kentucky Couple’s Engagement During ‘Love Story’ at Taylor Swift Cincinnati Eras Tour Show Goes Viral: ‘Best Day Ever’

A Kentucky man’s proposal to his girlfriend during one of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour shows in Cincinnati over the weekend has blown up. It might have something to do with Tyler Browne’s perfect timing in popping the question to his girlfriend and avowed Swiftie, Ana Stone.

According to WKRC, Browne scored a pair of floor tickets for the Friday night show with a secret plan in place to pop the question during “Love Story.” In fact, he said he spent a month-and-a-half memorizing the words to the fan-favorite Fearless hit so he could hit just the right note when getting down on his knee during the section where Swift sings, “He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said, ‘Marry Me, Juliet, you’ll never have to be alone.'”

“I texted on my phone in my notes, ‘Hey, would you guys please help me? I’m going to propose to my girlfriend during ‘Love Story,’ and everyone around me, the band rallied, and we got the thing done,” Browne told WKRC about his plan to enlist some adjacent Swifties into his surprise Swift-posal.

Browne said he was keeping an eye on the set list the whole night, counting down on his phone until the big moment finally came nine songs into the show. “I’m like, ‘Please don’t mess this up,'” he said of his nervousness. Luckily, things went off without a hitch, with those around the couple getting a sneaky thumbs up behind his back when the moment was at hand.

“He wouldn’t look at me until that part of the song, and I was wondering why he would not make eye contact with me or look at me,” Stone said. “Everybody screaming around us when everyone turned to face us. I will never forget that because it was so precious.”

“She said yes, thank gosh. It was the best day ever,” Browne told the station. “It was the best day ever,” Stone seconded. The station reported that the original video has more than 400,000 likes to date and has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

It wasn’t the only unexpected moment during that night’s show, which also included an unplanned bit where Swift was forced to sprint to a main stage secret door after a trap door on the thrust stage failed to open.

Check out a fan video of the proposal below.