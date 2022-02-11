Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran’s Best Friendship Moments

Ed Sheeran poses with Taylor Swift backstage before his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden Arena on Nov. 1, 2013 in New York City.

Over the past decade, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran‘s friendship has grown into one of the music industry’s strongest, as the pop duo are constantly collaborating, performing together and generally supporting each other every step of the way.

On the heels of their brand new “Joker and the Queen” remix released on Friday (Feb. 11), we’ve compiled our favorite moments from throughout Swift and Sheeran’s friendship. See them below.

2012: “Everything Has Changed”

Swift and Sheeran first teamed up musically back in 2012 for “Everything Has Changed,” off Swift’s album Red. In the heart-melting music video, the singer-songwriters showcase miniature doppelgängers building an everlasting friendship at a tender age.

2013: Ed Sheeran Is the Clown to Swift’s Ring Leader on Red Tour

Sheeran went on to join Swift on her tour in support of Red, and the duo would take the stage and perform together often. However, during the Nashville tour stop, Sheeran surprised Swift by dressing up as a clown during “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” The look on Swift’s face when she finally notices him is hilarious.

2013: Taylor Supports Ed in NYC

Swift returned the favor with a surprise of her own when she joined Sheeran on his tour, hopping onstage with him at Madison Square Garden with an adorable “I [Heart] Ed” shirt to match her collaborator’s “I [Heart] NY” tee. The duo performed “Everything Has Changed” together on acoustic guitars.

2014: Introducing “Sweeran”

Swift shared a sweet selfie posing with Sheeran, both holding up mugs — Ed sipping from a royal mug and Taylor holding a cat mug, of course. Taylor captioned the post, “Ed told me to caption this ‘SWEERAN.'”

And their friendship name was born.

2015: The Iconic Fourth of July Party

Ed Sheeran attended Taylor Swift’s big July 4th celebration in the best possible way — by repping his home country by donning a Revolutionary War-inspired red coat.

“When Ed shows up in a red coat for the 4th of July because he just can’t let it go,” Swift captioned the hilarious U.K. versus U.S party snap.

Sheeran also sparked a relationship with his now-wife Cherry Seaborn at this exact party. “Well, our anniversary is her 4th of July party,” Sheeran told People last year. “I’ve known Cherry since I was 11. She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

Happy Fourth of July, y'all! Today (and everyday) we stand tall and we stand proud in honor of this beautiful country, just like our #TaylorSwift & #EdSheeran! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gb53G2CcRz — JJSradio (@JJSradio) July 4, 2021

2016: The Cutest Grammy Photo of All Time

The BFF duo both took home a Grammy in 2016, as Swift’s 1989 won album of the year and Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” was awarded song of the year and best pop solo performance. To celebrate, the two took the sweetest photo together, with Swift’s hands holding Sheeran’s face.

2017: “End Game”

The duo collaborated once again in 2017, on Swift’s Reputation track “End Game,” which also features Future. Sheeran shouted out Cherry and the Fourth of July party in his verse, singing, “I’ve made mistakes, and made some choices that’s hard to deny / After the storm, something was born on the Fourth of July.”

2019: Swift Congratulates Sheeran on No. 6 Collaborations Album

The singer took to her Instagram Story to post a sweet photo of herself doing Sheeran’s makeup. “As you get ready to release this new album full of BOPS and INSTANT CLASSICS,” she wrote, “Just know how proud I am to be your friend and am wishing you the best release week!!”

2022: “The Joker and the Queen”

After much speculation over a remix of Sheeran’s “The Joker and the Queen” off his latest album =, featuring his old pal, the duo released the track on February 11, 2022.

Swift takes over the second verse on the remix, replacing Sheeran’s original lyrics with the female perspective of the love song. She, too, goes all in on the analogy of love as a card game, singing, “I’ve been played before if you hadn’t guessed/ So I kept my cards close to my foolproof vest/ But you called my bluff and saw through all my tells/ And then you went all in and we left together.”

And as if that wasn’t cute enough, the music video stars Ava Ames and Jack Lewis, who played the kid duo in the “Everything Has Changed” clip.