Taylor Swift Confirms ‘Graham Norton’ Appearance, ‘Midnights’ Music Video Drops

After weeks and months of drip feeds, easter eggs, and product launches, we’ve officially reached Midnights week. For Swifties, the finishing line is in sight.

Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album, Midnights, is due to arrive this Friday (Oct. 21). Release day, however, isn’t where the action ends.

Related Rüfüs Du Sol Drop Hard Kombucha Drinks Range

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In a brief new video posted to her social channels, Swift gives us a glimpse at her busy diary, which includes TV stints on both sides of the Atlantic, music video drops, teasers and more.

“Mark your calendars! Meet the Midnights Manifest,” reads TayTay’s latest post, which walks us through a week in her life.

On Thursday (Oct. 20), we’ll see a teaser trailer during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football on Prime video.

The next day is, of course, the big reveal with the Midnights album release, plus a “special very chaotic surprise” at 3am ET, followed by the “Anti-Hero” music premiere at 8am, and a #TSAntiHeroChallenge on YouTube Shorts. Midnights lyric videos will roll out at 8pm.

After a weekend of absorbing Midnights, fans can tune into NBC on Monday, for Swift’s previously-announced appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then, Tuesday, Oct. 25 sees the release of a second, unnamed Midnights music video, and next Friday, Oct. 28, Swift will stop by the BBC for The Graham Norton Show in the U.K.

It should come as no surprise that “Anti-Hero” is the first cab off the rank. The track, Swift recently said, is “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.” She continued, “I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized…Not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person — don’t feel bad for me, you don’t need to. But this song really is a real guided tour through all the things I tend to hate about myself; we all hate things about ourselves.”

Swift playfully revealed each of the LP’s 13 track titles with a “Midnights Mayhem With Me” game on TikTok, in which she spun a bingo cage where each ball corresponded to a track from the album.

The album will also be issued on several shades of vinyl. Collect them all, spin them around, and you’ve got a clock (Swift’s website is selling hardware to turn that clock into a functioning timepiece).

Target has the exclusive on the vinyl “Lavender Edition” of Midnights, and a CD which will carry three bonus tracks.

Watch the “Midnights Manifest” clip below.