Taylor Swift Hypes Up Selena Gomez on TikTok: ‘It’s Giving Gorgeousness’

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez perform onstage during the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour at the Rose Bowl on May 19, 2018 in Pasadena, Calif.

More than a decade later, Taylena is as strong as ever.

Selena Gomez shared a “Get Ready With Me” TikTok on Thursday (June 23), in which she showed her Rare Beauty makeup routine while teasing her makeup line’s upcoming lipstick and lipliner launch. The video was filmed to the tune of Taylor Swift‘s “The Man,” featured on the superstar’s 2019 album, Lover.

Upon seeing the video, Swift instantly gushed over her BFF in the comments section, writing, “It’s giving CEO it’s giving gorgeousness it’s giving friends forever.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Selena Gomez Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news

Taylor Swift leaves comment under Selena Gomez’s latest TikTok: “It’s giving CEO it’s giving gorgeousness it’s giving friends forever” pic.twitter.com/egwqHVAWjL — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 24, 2022

Gomez and Swift have been friends since the mid-2010s, when they were dating Nick and Joe Jonas, respectively. “She was the girl with the big curly hair and the bracelets and the cowboy boots, and I was definitely up-and-coming. We just clicked,” Gomez reminisced during an interview back in 2017. “It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

“She has been a fighter, warrior and friend for — we actually talked about this the other day — 12 years of friendship,” Gomez said of the superstar duo.

While Gomez and Swift have yet to collaborate musically, the BFFs are always supportive of each other’s careers. During an interview with KISS FM UK, Gomez mentioned the videos for “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” specifically, noting that playing them for Swift and her family was “one of the coolest experiences.”

In fact, the clips made Swift and her mom, Andrea, cry. “It’s gonna make me cry thinking about it,” Gomez said. “Because it wasn’t just about how great the song was, which is a lot coming from her, it was just that they had been on that journey with me, intimately. And they were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life, and it not involving the horrible things, the abuse, the emotional chaos, it felt like I had a huge sigh of relief.”