A Taylor Swift Course Has Launched at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Class is in session for Swifties. New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music is offering its first-ever course on Taylor Swift.

The class is being taught by Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos and will run through March 9, according to Variety.

Taught by Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos, the class will delve into Swift’s journey as a creative music entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country songwriters that have influenced the star, how discourses of youth and girlhood are exploited in the media and music industry, the politics of race in contemporary popular music and “a greater sophistication in [the students’] artistic appreciation, critical thinking, research and writing skills,” according to the course objectives published by Variety.

Spanos also shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday (Feb. 2), writing, “My official comment is that my students already rule and I am very excited for the rest of the class xo.”

She followed up for those “waiting on updates on how the taylor class is going” by assuring that she “played dear john more than once and went on a too long tangent about gaga’s 2009 vma performance (i promise i had a point).”

my official comment is that my students already rule and i am very excited for the rest of the class xo — brittany spanos (@ohheybrittany) February 2, 2022

for all those waiting on updates on how the taylor class is going, i played dear john more than once and went on a too long tangent about gaga’s 2009 vma performance (i promise i had a point) — brittany spanos (@ohheybrittany) February 3, 2022

For those looking to take the course, there’s a long waitlist for admittance. Swift has reportedly also been invited to speak to class, though there is no update on the status of that request.