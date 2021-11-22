Taylor Swift Unveils ‘Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)’ for Amazon Music: Watch

Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon! Taylor Swift has released a brand-new version of her 2019 holiday single “Christmas Tree Farm.”

Available exclusively on Amazon Music, the superstar recorded “Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)” at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios alongside a 70-piece orchestra.

“This new version is amazing because it feels like it’s that more sort of laid-back Christmas feel of doing all your shopping and relaxing by a fire and, you know, it’s definitely a little bit more of that old-school Christmas song feel,” Tay dishes in a behind-the-scenes video from the recording session that also gives fans a sneak peek of the track’s reimagined, big band sound – complete with strings, a horn section and muted sleigh bells.

To celebrate the song’s release, Swift has also dropped a new holiday-themed merch collection on her website, which includes snowglobes, mugs, aprons, a “Cardigan” stocking, a 12-inch “Christmas Tree Farm” vinyl picture disc and more.

The updated holiday tune arrives on the heels of the singer earning her tenth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with Red (Taylor’s Version). As the second of Swift’s planned re-releases of her back catalog, the 30-track LP moved a total of 605,000 equivalent album units in its first full week, becoming the second-largest opening week for an album in 2021 behind Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.

With the landmark milestone, the pop star also becomes just the second woman in Billboard history to land ten or more albums atop the chart. She’s now just one studio set behind Barbra Streisand’s record of eleven, while The Beatles hold the all-time record with 19.

Watch Taylor’s behind-the-scenes video of recording “Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)” below, and stream the track on Amazon Music here.