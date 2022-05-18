Taylor Swift Rocks Her First Cap and Gown in NYU Commencement Address Prep Video

Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on November 12, 2021 in New York City.

Taylor Swift never got to wear a cap and gown to walk in a graduation. But on Wednesday (May 18) the 32-year-old pop superstar will get her chance when she receives an honorary degree from New York University and addresses the class of 2022.

“Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time – see you soon NYU,” Swift wrote in a post hours before her big moment alongside a video of her prep for the speech. In the video cued to Beabadoobee’s new single “See You Soon,” Taylor stares wistfully out a car window, slips on some animal-print high heels to go with her little black dress and then excitedly zips up the purple gown and models the gold-tasseled cap as she poses for pics with a grinning thumbs up.

The brief video ends with Taylor in the same spot in the car, only this time she’s dressed for success and headed to the university for her big moment.

Swift will receive a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, and speak at NYU’s morning commencement event this morning at Yankee Stadium. The degree will be her first, since the former teen star was scoring hits and headlining tours by the time she graduated high school and did not attend college. The NYU commencement will honor the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 following the pandemic lay-off of large gatherings. Disability rights advocate Judith Heumann will also receive an honorary degree and address graduates.

On Tuesday, the second official trailer for the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ novel Where The Crawdads Sing officially arrived with an additional taste of Swift’s original song for the soundtrack, “Carolina.”

