×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Taylor Swift Marvels at ‘Midnights’ Already Breaking Spotify Record for Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day: ‘What Even Just Happened??!?!’

Swift broke the record in less than 24 hours since the release of 'Midnights.'

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends the Republic Records MTV VMA 2022 after party at the Fleur Room in Chelsea on August 29, 2022 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images

Taylor Swift‘s Midnights has been out for less than 24 hours, and it has already broken a major record.

Spotify announced on Friday (Oct. 21) that Swift’s 10th studio LP is officially the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. The “Lavender Haze” singer re-shared the news, writing, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!”

Swift’s 13-track album was accompanied by a 3am Edition that was released just a few hours later, making a total of 20 songs.

Related

Dua Lipa; Trevor Noah.

Trevor Noah Calls Dua Lipa a 'Wonderful Light' Amid Dating Rumors

Explore

Explore

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears,” she wrote about the record in two paragraphs displayed across a promotional photo posted to social media. “We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.”

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she continued. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Swifties can tune into NBC on Monday for Swift’s previously confirmed appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a second, unnamed Midnights music video will drop. And next Friday, Oct. 28, Swift will stop by the BBC for The Graham Norton Show in the U.K.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad