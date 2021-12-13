Taylor Swift Rings in Her Birthday With Alana Haim: ‘I’M FEELIN 32’

As all die-hard Swifties know, Thursday (Dec. 13) is Taylor Swift‘s birthday, and the superstar took to social media to celebrate — set to the tune of a fan-favorite Red single.

The “I Bet You Think About Me” songstress rang in her 32nd birthday with a dual party alongside bestie Alana Haim. “*Don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much,” she captioned a pair of snaps from the party, showing off her and the littlest Haim’s matching birthday cakes adorned with photos of them as kids.

According to the candid shots, the bash was also attended by Booksmart actress Diana Silvers and Gracie Abrams — the latter of whom shared her own selfie with the birthday girl, writing, “Happy birthday king of my heart body and soul ooo oh @taylorswift.”

Swift also surprised fans with a gift for her birthday on Thursday morning, dropping an exclusive collection of Red-themed merch at Urban Outfitters. The exclusive line includes matching sweatsuits emblazoned with the first line of the chorus from “I Knew You Were Trouble,” an oversize graphic tee, and a T-shirt dress. Peruse the entire birthday collection here.

And while Red (Taylor’s Version) holds at No. 2 on this week’s Billboard 200 behind Adele’s 30, the singer also learned last week that she’ll have to go to trial to defend “Shake It Off” in an ongoing copyright lawsuit filed against her by the songwriters behind 3LW’s 2001 single “Playas Gon’ Play.”

Check out Tay’s “22”-inspired birthday post below.